Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Millsboro
/
Millsboro
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Millsboro restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
PIZZA
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
Avg 4.2
(847 reviews)
Spaghetti w/ Meatball
$12.95
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
Moon Star 2 Inc
28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti & (1) Meatball
$6.99
More about Moon Star 2 Inc
Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Pies
Cake
Fish And Chips
Fried Pickles
Grilled Chicken
More near Millsboro to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(57 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston