Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Millsboro

Go
Millsboro restaurants
Toast

Millsboro restaurants that serve tossed salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro

28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

Avg 4.2 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L Tossed Salad$8.95
Sm Tossed Salad$5.95
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
Main pic

 

Moon Star 2 Inc

28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tossed Salad$4.99
More about Moon Star 2 Inc

Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro

Chef Salad

Cheeseburgers

Italian Subs

Rice Pudding

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Tuna Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Millsboro to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston