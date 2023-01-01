Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tossed salad in
Millsboro
/
Millsboro
/
Tossed Salad
Millsboro restaurants that serve tossed salad
PIZZA
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
Avg 4.2
(847 reviews)
L Tossed Salad
$8.95
Sm Tossed Salad
$5.95
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
Moon Star 2 Inc
28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
No reviews yet
Tossed Salad
$4.99
More about Moon Star 2 Inc
Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro
Chef Salad
Cheeseburgers
Italian Subs
Rice Pudding
Tacos
Chicken Parmesan
Tuna Salad
Chicken Wraps
More near Millsboro to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(304 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(645 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston