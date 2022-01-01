Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna sandwiches in
Millsboro
/
Millsboro
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Millsboro restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
PIZZA
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
Avg 4.2
(847 reviews)
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$6.95
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
Moon Star 2 Inc
28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.99
w/lettuce
More about Moon Star 2 Inc
Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Ham Sandwiches
Garden Salad
Italian Subs
Chef Salad
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Greek Salad
More near Millsboro to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(56 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston