Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Millsboro

Go
Millsboro restaurants
Toast

Millsboro restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Millsboro Pizza Palace image

PIZZA

Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro

28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

Avg 4.2 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.95
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
Main pic

 

Moon Star 2 Inc

28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
w/lettuce
More about Moon Star 2 Inc

Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad

Ham Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Italian Subs

Chef Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Greek Salad

Map

More near Millsboro to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston