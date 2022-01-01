Go
Toast

Millstone Pizza and Taproom

Come in and enjoy!

121 Caldwell St,Ste 103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Medium Margherita$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella.
Medium Builder$11.00
Medium Sausage and Goat Cheese$16.00
Italian Sausage, Local Goat Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella
Medium Five cheese$15.00
Asiago, Goat, Grana Padano, Provolone, Buffalo Mozzarella
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Medium Meat Pie$17.00
Italian Sausage, Proscuitto, Meatballs, Pepperoni
Fried Garlic Knots$7.00
Garlic Butter, assiago cheese, oregano, basil w/marinara Start it
Medium BBQ Chicken$15.00
Medium The Zoe$15.00
Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, artichoke, goat cheese
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
KIds 6inch Pizza
See full menu

Location

121 Caldwell St,Ste 103

Rock Hill SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amelie's French Bakery

No reviews yet

Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.

Kounter

No reviews yet

Where food is the attraction - but presentation and FUN are a close second.
We start with fresh farm to table ingredients. Then we add imagination, innovation, and a dash of fun.
The result? A dining experience worthy of your visit.

The Flipside Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Knowledge Perk Coffee

No reviews yet

Full Coffee Immersion

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston