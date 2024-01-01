Millstone Township restaurants you'll love
The Chozhas
520 NJ-33, Millstone
|Popular items
|Butter Chicken
|$18.99
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
|Saag Paneer
|$17.99
Creamed spinach in onion-tomato-based gravy with cottage cheese.
|Malai Koftha
|$17.99
Soft and creamy homemade cottage cheese dumplings cooked in a mild sauce.
Sir Ives Market
480 State Hwy 33 W, Millstone Township