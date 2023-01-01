Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milltown restaurants you'll love

Go
Milltown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Milltown

Must-try Milltown restaurants

Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill

210 RYDERS LN, MILLTOWN

Avg 4.3 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Fra Diavolo$35.00
A Tantalizing Variety of Seafood - Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels and Calamari Sauteed in a Spicy Red Sauce and Served on a Bed of Linguini
Chicken Giambotta$26.00
Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage
Broiled Seafood Medley$36.00
A combination of Shrimp, Scallops, Stuffed Lobster Tail, Salmon and Crab Cake, finished in a Lemon Wine Butter Sauce
More about Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Coffee Bar Milltown

350 Ryders Lane, Milltown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Coffee Bar Milltown
Consumer pic

 

Pasquale Brick Oven - 120 Ryders Lane

120 Ryders Lane, Milltown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Pasquale Brick Oven - 120 Ryders Lane
Map

More near Milltown to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (468 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (738 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (914 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1078 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (636 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston