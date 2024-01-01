Cake in Milltown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill

210 RYDERS LN, MILLTOWN

Avg 4.3 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broiled Lump Crab Cake Appetizer$16.00
Served with French Dijon Mustard Sauce
More about Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill
Item pic

 

Pasquale Brick Oven - 120 Ryders Lane

120 Ryders Lane, Milltown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.95
Fudge cake topped with dark chocolate mousse and loaded with Oreo cookies. Iced in chocolate butter cream and finished with ganache, Oreo cookie crumbs and mini Oreo's.
More about Pasquale Brick Oven - 120 Ryders Lane

