Clams in Milltown

Milltown restaurants
Milltown restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Pasquale Brick Oven

120 Ryders Lane, Milltown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linguini Clams$18.95
Choice of marinara or white w sauce
More about Pasquale Brick Oven
Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill

210 RYDERS LN, MILLTOWN

Avg 4.3 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clams Casino$14.00
Baked with Herb Butter, Peppers, Shallots & Bacon
Lingini White Clam Sauce$26.00
Baby Clams sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine and Fresh Basil, Served over Linguini Pasta
More about Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill

