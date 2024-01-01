Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ravioli in
Milltown
/
Milltown
/
Ravioli
Milltown restaurants that serve ravioli
Pasquale Brick Oven
120 Ryders Lane, Milltown
No reviews yet
Baked Cheese Ravioli
$14.00
More about Pasquale Brick Oven
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill
210 RYDERS LN, MILLTOWN
Avg 4.3
(724 reviews)
Lobster Ravioli
$28.00
Saffron Pasta filled with Lobster Meat with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, garnished with Baby Shrimp.
More about Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill
