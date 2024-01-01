Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Milltown

Milltown restaurants
Milltown restaurants that serve ravioli

Pasquale Brick Oven

120 Ryders Lane, Milltown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Cheese Ravioli$14.00
More about Pasquale Brick Oven
Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill

210 RYDERS LN, MILLTOWN

Avg 4.3 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$28.00
Saffron Pasta filled with Lobster Meat with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, garnished with Baby Shrimp.
More about Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill

