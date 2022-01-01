Millville restaurants you'll love
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
2 S. Sharp Street, Millville
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$15.00
Our wings are double cooked and lightly dusted with house seasoning. Add one of our many sauces either tossed or on the side. Served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing and fresh carrots and celery.
|Cheese Steak
|$10.00
Shredded brisket and rib-eye topped with American cheese.
|Boneless Wings
|$9.50
Tender pieces of chicken breast, lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with seasoned fries, carrots, celery and our home made blue cheese dressing.
Finish Line Pub
47 Warbird Drive, Millville
|Popular items
|Cowboy Burger
|$15.00
BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring & Cheddar Cheese
|American Burger
|$14.00
Jersey Tomato, Lettuce, Onion & American Cheese
|Mozzarella Halfmoons
|$10.00
Hand Breaded and Served with Marinara
Lightning Fuel Station
47 Warbird Drive, Millville
Mission Spirits
215 Buck St, Millville