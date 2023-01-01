Bruschetta in Millville
Millville restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Finish Line Pub - NJMP
Finish Line Pub - NJMP
47 Warbird Drive, Millville
|caprese bruschetta
|$10.00
crispy crostini, mozzarella cheese & juicy tomatoes with balsamic glaze
More about Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
2 S. Sharp Street, Millville
|Chicken Bruschetta
|$15.00
Marinated char-grilled chicken breast topped with sweet, zesty bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with wilted spinach and diced, seasoned potatoes.
|Bruschetta Burger
|$13.00
Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, bruschetta tomatoes and a balsamic glaze. Served with homemade potato chips and pickles.
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
Toasted garlic bread topped with fresh mozzarella, zesty diced tomatoes, shredded Parmesan and drizzled with an aged balsamic glaze