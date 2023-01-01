Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Millville

Millville restaurants
Toast

Millville restaurants that serve bruschetta

Finish Line Pub image

 

Finish Line Pub - NJMP

47 Warbird Drive, Millville

No reviews yet
Takeout
caprese bruschetta$10.00
crispy crostini, mozzarella cheese & juicy tomatoes with balsamic glaze
More about Finish Line Pub - NJMP
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

2 S. Sharp Street, Millville

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta$15.00
Marinated char-grilled chicken breast topped with sweet, zesty bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with wilted spinach and diced, seasoned potatoes.
Bruschetta Burger$13.00
Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, bruschetta tomatoes and a balsamic glaze. Served with homemade potato chips and pickles.
Bruschetta$11.00
Toasted garlic bread topped with fresh mozzarella, zesty diced tomatoes, shredded Parmesan and drizzled with an aged balsamic glaze
More about Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

