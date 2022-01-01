Cake in Millville
Millville restaurants that serve cake
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
2 S. Sharp Street, Millville
|Fried Cheese Cake
|$6.00
Chef’s select cheesecake blend rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried, dusted with cinnamon and graham cracker served with French vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel.
|Lava Cake
|$7.50
Flourless chocolate cake with a liquid chocolate center. Served with vanilla ice cream on the side and drizzled with chocolate sauce.