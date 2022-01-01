Chicken salad in Millville
Millville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
2 S. Sharp Street, Millville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens topped with buffalo chicken (fried or grilled), tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles and a side of blue cheese dressing.
|Fiesta Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens topped with Cajun grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, corn, black beans, and tortilla chips with your choice of dressing.
More about Finish Line Pub
Finish Line Pub
47 Warbird Drive, Millville
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese & Flour Wrap
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken, Romaine, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Celery, Onion & Bleu Cheese Dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Croutons, Asiago Cheese, Caesar Dressing