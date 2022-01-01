Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Millville

Go
Millville restaurants
Toast

Millville restaurants that serve nachos

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

2 S. Sharp Street, Millville

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Full Loaded Nachos$12.00
Tri-Colored Nachos piled high and loaded with Monterey Jack cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Sour Cream and salsa on the side.
Half Loaded Nachos$6.75
A half-sized portion of Tri-Colored Nachos piled high and loaded with Monterey Jack cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Sour Cream and salsa on the side.
More about Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Finish Line Pub image

 

Finish Line Pub

47 Warbird Drive, Millville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raceway Nachos$12.00
Queso Fresco, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Salsa
Macho Nacho Burger$15.00
Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions
More about Finish Line Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Millville

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Millville to explore

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hammonton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bridgeton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston