Nachos in Millville

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
2 S. Sharp Street, Millville
|Full Loaded Nachos
|$12.00
Tri-Colored Nachos piled high and loaded with Monterey Jack cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Sour Cream and salsa on the side.
|Half Loaded Nachos
|$6.75
A half-sized portion of Tri-Colored Nachos piled high and loaded with Monterey Jack cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Sour Cream and salsa on the side.