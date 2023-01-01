Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Millville

Go
Millville restaurants
Toast

Millville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Finish Line Pub image

 

Finish Line Pub - NJMP

47 Warbird Drive, Millville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$17.99
KIDS QUESADILLA$9.00
More about Finish Line Pub - NJMP
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

2 S. Sharp Street, Millville

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Quesadilla$14.00
Our popular quesadilla loaded with cheddar cheese, jumbo lump crab meat, jalapenos, corn, and garlic roasted red peppers.
Quesadilla$9.00
Loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes.
More about Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

Map

Map

