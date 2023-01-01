Quesadillas in Millville
Millville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Finish Line Pub - NJMP
Finish Line Pub - NJMP
47 Warbird Drive, Millville
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$17.99
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$9.00
More about Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
2 S. Sharp Street, Millville
|Crab Quesadilla
|$14.00
Our popular quesadilla loaded with cheddar cheese, jumbo lump crab meat, jalapenos, corn, and garlic roasted red peppers.
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes.