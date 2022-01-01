Milly's Empanada Factory
Fried to Order 🇻🇪 Empanadas.
As seen on Food Networks Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives 🔥
13313 SW 42nd St
Popular Items
Location
13313 SW 42nd St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
A-Mari-Mix
Our goal is to make food that reminds us of the flavors from our visits to Mexico while incorporating some Cuban and American component.
The love for cooking, eating and preserving tradition. Using new inventive ideas is what makes our restaurant one of the few truly unique Mexican restaurants in Miami.
Polo Norte - Kendall
Authentic Cuban Cuisine, Pizza & Ice Creams
Montecatini
Come in and enjoy!
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
Enjoy the authentic taste of Peruvian Food as well as the freshness.