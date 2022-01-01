Go
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Milly's Empanada Factory

Milly's Empanada Factory

Fried to Order 🇻🇪 Empanadas.
As seen on Food Networks Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives 🔥

13313 SW 42nd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

AREPA FRITA
Choice of protein topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, ketchup, mustard, cilantro sauce & parmesan cheese.
Tequeños
Patacon
TOSTON SANDWICH
Choice of protein topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, ketchup, mustard, cilantro sauce & parmesan cheese.
SODAS$2.00
Breakfast Empanada$5.95
BACON or HAM, egg &. cheese
JUGOS NATURALES$4.00
Guava & Cheese
Empanadas$3.95
Cachapas$10.00
Traditional Venezuelan sweet corn pancakes w/ nata & queso de mano.
Pastelitos$3.25
See full menu

Location

13313 SW 42nd St

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

A-Mari-Mix

No reviews yet

Our goal is to make food that reminds us of the flavors from our visits to Mexico while incorporating some Cuban and American component.
The love for cooking, eating and preserving tradition. Using new inventive ideas is what makes our restaurant one of the few truly unique Mexican restaurants in Miami.

Polo Norte - Kendall

No reviews yet

Authentic Cuban Cuisine, Pizza & Ice Creams

Montecatini

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taipa Peruvian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Enjoy the authentic taste of Peruvian Food as well as the freshness.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston