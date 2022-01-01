Go
Milner's Cafe

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

Popular Items

Croissant$2.50
Honeydipper$10.95
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey Mustard Sauce with Melted Pepperjack, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Flatbread
Cheese Grits$3.25
Milners Grit Bowl$6.95
Milner's Grits topped with an Egg any style, Crumbled Bacon and Cheese with your choice of toast
B.L.T.$7.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Duke’s Mayo on your
choice of toasted bread.
Egg$1.00
Brownie$2.00
Location

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
