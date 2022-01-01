Go
Milo & Olive

We're a neighborhood bakery and pizzeria open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Stop by in the morning for fresh bread, pastries and coffee, or enjoy our farmers' market-driven wood-fired pizzas and handmade pastas in the afternoons and evenings.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2723 Wilshire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (7528 reviews)

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

2723 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica CA

Sunday5:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 1:59 am
