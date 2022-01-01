Go
Milo SRO

We're the little sister to Milo & Olive and a "standing room only" pizza parlor, specializing in New York-Style, Gluten-Free and Sicilian Pizzas, whole and by-the-slice. Everything is made with really great ingredients, like 100% organic flour and tomatoes, non-GMO mozzarella, sustainably-sourced artisan meats and only organic veggies from local farmers. We've also got Calzones, Fresh Salads, Mini Garlic Knots and more!

PIZZA • SALADS

826 Pico Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (613 reviews)

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

826 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
