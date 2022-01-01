Go
Toast

Milo's Bocce Garden

Where St. Louis Plays Bocce!

5201 Wilson

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon-Cheeseburger$9.50
16pc Grilled Wings$21.25
French Fries$2.95
Toasted Ravioli$8.50
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls$9.50
8pc Trashed Wings$10.75
Milo's Special$10.50
SM House Salad$5.75
LG House Salad$7.75
14" Custom Pizza$14.75
See full menu

Location

5201 Wilson

St. Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zia's Restaurant and Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock Star Tacos at the Gaslight

No reviews yet

Tacos, Drinks, Music and Good Times!

Pizzeria Da Gloria

No reviews yet

Pizzeria da Gloria combines owner Joe Kurowski's unique pizza knowledge and pure love for pizza to now serve the
people of St. Louis.

Nixta

No reviews yet

tbd

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston