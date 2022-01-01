Biryani in Milpitas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Paradise Biryani - Milpitas

560 N Abel St,, Milpitas

PANEER DUM BIRYANI$14.99
EGG DUM BIRYANI$13.99
PARADISE SPECIAL PANEER DUM BIRYANI$14.99
Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas

Hyderabadi Paneer 65 Biryani$11.99
Paneer 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani$11.99
Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Egg Biryani$9.99
Egg marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
