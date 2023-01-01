Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Milpitas

Go
Milpitas restaurants
Toast

Milpitas restaurants that serve cake

Shihlin image

 

Shihlin - MILPITAS

522 Barber Ln, Milpitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Cake 炸年糕$8.00
More about Shihlin - MILPITAS
Restaurant banner

 

Shihlin - GREAT MALL

447 Great Mall Drive, suite 608, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice Cake 炸年糕$8.00
More about Shihlin - GREAT MALL

Browse other tasty dishes in Milpitas

Chicken Noodles

Curry Chicken

Kebabs

Rasmalai

Fried Fish Balls

Gobi Manchurian

Biryani

Roti

Map

More near Milpitas to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (44 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston