Chicken biryani in Milpitas

Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
560 N Abel St,, Milpitas
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$31.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
|PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas
|Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani
|$11.99
Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
|$10.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
|$31.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.