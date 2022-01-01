Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Milpitas

Milpitas restaurants
Milpitas restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Item pic

 

Paradise Biryani - Milpitas

560 N Abel St,, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$31.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$14.99
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$14.99
Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani$11.99
Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$10.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack$31.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
