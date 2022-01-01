Chicken tikka in Milpitas
Milpitas restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
560 N Abel St,, Milpitas
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$11.99
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas
|Chicken Tikka Wrap
|$10.99
Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Grilled Chicken Tikka, Veggies, and Special sauce
|Chicken Tikka
|$10.49
Boneless chicken breast marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.