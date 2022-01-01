Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Milpitas

Go
Milpitas restaurants
Toast

Milpitas restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

 

Paradise Biryani - Milpitas

560 N Abel St,, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$11.99
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Wrap$10.99
Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Grilled Chicken Tikka, Veggies, and Special sauce
Chicken Tikka$10.49
Boneless chicken breast marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani

Browse other tasty dishes in Milpitas

Paneer Tikka

Garlic Naan

Chicken Biryani

Biryani

Chicken Tikka Masala

Curry

Curry Chicken

Chilli Chicken

Map

More near Milpitas to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1820 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (978 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston