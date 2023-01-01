Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Milpitas

Milpitas restaurants
Milpitas restaurants that serve dosa

Main pic

 

Idly Express - Milpitas

131 Ranch Drive, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dosa Batter$7.50
More about Idly Express - Milpitas
Item pic

 

Saravanaa Bhavan - Milpitas

438 Barber Lane, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Togo-Onion Rava Masala Dosa$15.99
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar.
*NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Onion Rava Dosa$14.99
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar.
*NUTS ADDED*
More about Saravanaa Bhavan - Milpitas

