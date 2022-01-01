Dum biryani in Milpitas
Milpitas restaurants that serve dum biryani
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
560 N Abel St,, Milpitas
|PANEER DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99
|EGG DUM BIRYANI
|$13.99
|PARADISE SPECIAL PANEER DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
|$10.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
|Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani
|$12.99
Goat meat is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
|Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani
|$9.99
Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.