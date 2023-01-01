Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg fried rice in Milpitas

Go
Milpitas restaurants
Toast

Milpitas restaurants that serve egg fried rice

PARADISE BIRYANI - MILPITAS image

 

Paradise Biryani - Milpitas

560 N Abel St,, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG FRIED RICE$12.99
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Consumer pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Fried Rice$10.99
Indian street-style fried rice., eggs and rice stir-fried along with spices.
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani

Browse other tasty dishes in Milpitas

Popcorn Chicken

Chicken Curry

Lassi

Kebabs

Fish Curry

Cake

Curry

Biryani

Map

More near Milpitas to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (44 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1909 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1028 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston