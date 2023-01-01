Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg fried rice in
Milpitas
/
Milpitas
/
Egg Fried Rice
Milpitas restaurants that serve egg fried rice
Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
560 N Abel St,, Milpitas
No reviews yet
EGG FRIED RICE
$12.99
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas
No reviews yet
Egg Fried Rice
$10.99
Indian street-style fried rice., eggs and rice stir-fried along with spices.
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
