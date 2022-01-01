Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried fish balls in
Milpitas
/
Milpitas
/
Fried Fish Balls
Milpitas restaurants that serve fried fish balls
Shihlin - MILPITAS
522 Barber Ln, Milpitas
No reviews yet
Fried Fish Ball 炸魚丸
$7.50
More about Shihlin - MILPITAS
Shihlin - GREAT MALL
447 Great Mall Drive, suite 608, Milpitas
No reviews yet
Fried Fish Ball 炸魚丸
$7.50
More about Shihlin - GREAT MALL
