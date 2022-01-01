Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Milpitas

Milpitas restaurants that serve fried rice

Paradise Biryani - Milpitas

560 N Abel St,, Milpitas

Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
STREET FRIED RICE$11.99
Triple long grain rice, combines hakka noodles, fried rice a classic street side preperation. Add Egg extra $1, Add Chicken extra $1
Veg Fried Rice$11.99
Hyderabad Dum Biryani

55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas

Chicken 65 Fried Rice$11.99
Indo-Chinese street style Chicken 65 Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Indian street-style fried rice.chicken and rice stir-fried along with spices
Egg Fried Rice$10.99
Indian street-style fried rice., eggs and rice stir-fried along with spices.
