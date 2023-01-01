Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gulab jamun in
Milpitas
/
Milpitas
/
Gulab Jamun
Milpitas restaurants that serve gulab jamun
Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
560 N Abel St,, Milpitas
No reviews yet
GULAB JAMUN
$3.99
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas
No reviews yet
Gulab Jamun
$4.99
An Indian milk cheese ball, fried golden brown and served in a sugar syrup.
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
