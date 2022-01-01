Kebabs in Milpitas
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
560 N Abel St,, Milpitas
|LASOONI MURG KEBAB
|$9.99
Truly a luscious lip smacking smooth creamy chicken kebabs mildly flavored with cream, herbs and spices, yogurt and grilled to perfection
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas
|Tikka Kebab Mix
|$15.59
This platter is a Mix of Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai, and Chicken Hariyali Kebabs
|Paneer Tikka Kebab
|$10.49
Indian cottage cheese, onion, and peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in a tandoor oven.