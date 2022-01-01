Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Milpitas
/
Milpitas
/
Lassi
Milpitas restaurants that serve lassi
Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
560 N Abel St,, Milpitas
No reviews yet
MANGO LASSI
$3.99
SALT LASSI
$3.99
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.49
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
