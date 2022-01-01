Paneer tikka in Milpitas
Milpitas restaurants that serve paneer tikka
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
560 N Abel St,, Milpitas
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$12.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
|PANEER TIKKA
|$10.99
Our Spicy Tandoori stands apart. Paneer is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and plenty of spices- grilled to perfection
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture
|Paneer Tikka Kebab
|$10.49
Indian cottage cheese, onion, and peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in a tandoor oven.