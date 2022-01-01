Popcorn chicken in Milpitas

Go
Milpitas restaurants
Toast

Milpitas restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Basil Popcorn Chicken image

 

ChickN on the Truck

279 West Calaveras Boulevard, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basil Popcorn Chicken$7.95
Basil Popcorn Chickens with two house special cheesy tofu nuggets
More about ChickN on the Truck
Shihlin image

 

Shihlin

522 Barber Ln, Milpitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
XXL Chicken Breast 雞胸肉$10.00
A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken breast, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.
Oyster Mee Sua 蚵仔麵線$10.00
A special stock comprising 5 core ingredients, brewed over a slow flame, forms the soup base for the imported mee sua. Only handmade mee sua is used for its superior flavour and texture. A generous amount of oysters and shredded chicken is added before serving. The Handmade Oyster Mee Sua is best eaten while hot.
Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當$11.50
Fresh chicken breast fillet made to order and fried to golden perfection with a super crispy exterior and juicy meat inside; sprinkled with our special fragrant powder and individually spiced to your preference! Served with braised tofu, egg, and Taiwanese pickled vegetables. Definitely a satisfying and delicious meal!
More about Shihlin
Map

More near Milpitas to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston