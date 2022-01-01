Popcorn chicken in Milpitas
Milpitas restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
ChickN on the Truck
279 West Calaveras Boulevard, Milpitas
|Basil Popcorn Chicken
|$7.95
Basil Popcorn Chickens with two house special cheesy tofu nuggets
Shihlin
522 Barber Ln, Milpitas
|XXL Chicken Breast 雞胸肉
|$10.00
A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken breast, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.
|Oyster Mee Sua 蚵仔麵線
|$10.00
A special stock comprising 5 core ingredients, brewed over a slow flame, forms the soup base for the imported mee sua. Only handmade mee sua is used for its superior flavour and texture. A generous amount of oysters and shredded chicken is added before serving. The Handmade Oyster Mee Sua is best eaten while hot.
|Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當
|$11.50
Fresh chicken breast fillet made to order and fried to golden perfection with a super crispy exterior and juicy meat inside; sprinkled with our special fragrant powder and individually spiced to your preference! Served with braised tofu, egg, and Taiwanese pickled vegetables. Definitely a satisfying and delicious meal!