Samosa in Milpitas

Milpitas restaurants
Milpitas restaurants that serve samosa

Idly Express - Milpitas

131 Ranch Drive, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa - 3 pcs$4.99
More about Idly Express - Milpitas
Hyderabad Dum Biryani

55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Street-style Samosa Chaat is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of Chole or chickpea curry. It's then topped with layers of yogurt, cilantro-mint chutney and cilantro
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Street-style Samosa Chaat is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of Chole or chickpea curry. It's then topped with layers of yogurt, cilantro-mint chutney and cilantro
Samosas (2pcs)$5.99
Deep fried pastry filled with vegetables
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani

