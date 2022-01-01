Tikka masala in Milpitas
Milpitas restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
560 N Abel St,, Milpitas
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$12.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$11.99
Boneless pieces of chicken Tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
55 Dempsey Road, Milpitas
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.