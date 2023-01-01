Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable biryani in Milpitas

Milpitas restaurants
Milpitas restaurants that serve vegetable biryani

VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI image

 

Paradise Biryani - Milpitas

560 N Abel St,, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI$13.99
More about Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
Main pic

 

Anjappar - Milpitas

458 Barber Lane, Milpitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Biryani$13.75
Vegetables, seeraga samba rice, and whole spices
More about Anjappar - Milpitas

