Milton restaurants you'll love

More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
4275 Woodbine Road, Pace
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
4955 US-90, Pace
|Popular items
|CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
|HOWARDS PHILLY SANDWICH
|$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Add sauteed mushrooms for an extra .75.
|PATO BURGER
|$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
4551 Watkins St, Pace
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
|Filet Mignon Solo
|$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about 5 flags entertainment llc
5 flags entertainment llc
5642 Woodbine Road, Pace