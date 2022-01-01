Milton restaurants you'll love

Milton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Milton

Milton's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Milton restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4275 Woodbine Road, Pace

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

4955 US-90, Pace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
HOWARDS PHILLY SANDWICH$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Add sauteed mushrooms for an extra .75.
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

4551 Watkins St, Pace

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

5 flags entertainment llc

5642 Woodbine Road, Pace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
