Milton restaurants you'll love

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Milton

Milton's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Milton restaurants

Madre Osteria image

 

Madre Osteria

88 Wharf Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Ribs$28.00
truffle mashed, broccoli rabe
Wild Boar Ragu$25.00
pappardelle pasta, tuscan kale, house soffritto tomato sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
fresh mozzarella, sugo, served over bucatini
More about Madre Osteria
Abby Park image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Chicken$25.00
smoked bacon, brussels sprouts, creamy alfredo sauce, balsamic glaze
Lettuce Cups$16.00
soy glazed chicken, asian noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, cashews, wontons
Abby Park Burger$15.00
lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Abby Park
Steel & Rye image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$17.00
san marzano tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil.
Chopped Salad$13.00
seasonal vegetables, seed mix, ricotta salata, herbs, cucumber vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$10.00
shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, soft boiled egg
More about Steel & Rye
the plate @ milton marketplace image

 

the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Club$9.50
smoked bacon, roasted tomato mayo, mixed greens on brioche bun.
(also available as a salad) (w/o nuts)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and topped with leafy greens. Available on your choice of bread or as a salad.
(w/o nuts)
Bahn Mi$10.00
house grilled chicken, house-made mayo, english cucumber, soy chile dressing, fresh cilantro, jalapeno, daikon-carrot pickle on ciabatta (w/o nuts)
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
Cooking In with Stephanie image

 

Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Roasted Vegetables (GF)
Assorted Vegetables roasted with oil and seasonings
Black Bean Quesadillas$15.95
Black beans, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh cilantro
Turkey Chili (GF)$20.00
Housemade with ground turkey, tomatoes, peppers, onions and chili spices
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Newcomb Farms Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Newcomb Farms Restaurant

1139 Randolph Ave, Milton

Avg 4.3 (1171 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.00
Three Fluffy Pancakes filled with Chocolate Chips
Skillet Breakfast$12.00
Two Eggs on top of home fries and your choice of either bacon, sausage, or ham blanketed with cheese
Three Pancakes$9.00
Three fluffy pancake served with maple syrup and butter
More about Newcomb Farms Restaurant
Revive & Co (Milton) image

 

Revive & Co (Milton)

7 pleasant street, milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lean Green Smoothie
spinach, mango, pineapple, greek yogurt, apple juice, organic vanilla protein
Sweet Strawberries Smoothie
strawberry, banana & orange juice.
Pressed Turkey$10.95
sliced turkey, bacon, dressed baby greens, tomato, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in 5 grain bread.
More about Revive & Co (Milton)
Novara image

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Rosemary Chicken Wings$15.00
honey glaze, dijon aioli
Angus Beef Burger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, onion
Chicken & Broccoli$25.00
rigatoni, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce
More about Novara

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Milton

Caesar Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Salad

Home Fries

Cookies

Quesadillas

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Hyde Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston