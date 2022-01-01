Milton restaurants you'll love
More about Madre Osteria
Madre Osteria
88 Wharf Street, Milton
|Popular items
|Braised Short Ribs
|$28.00
truffle mashed, broccoli rabe
|Wild Boar Ragu
|$25.00
pappardelle pasta, tuscan kale, house soffritto tomato sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$26.00
fresh mozzarella, sugo, served over bucatini
More about Abby Park
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Abby Park
550 Adams Street, Milton
|Popular items
|Penne Chicken
|$25.00
smoked bacon, brussels sprouts, creamy alfredo sauce, balsamic glaze
|Lettuce Cups
|$16.00
soy glazed chicken, asian noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, cashews, wontons
|Abby Park Burger
|$15.00
lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Steel & Rye
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
san marzano tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil.
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
seasonal vegetables, seed mix, ricotta salata, herbs, cucumber vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, soft boiled egg
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
the plate @ milton marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$9.50
smoked bacon, roasted tomato mayo, mixed greens on brioche bun.
(also available as a salad) (w/o nuts)
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and topped with leafy greens. Available on your choice of bread or as a salad.
(w/o nuts)
|Bahn Mi
|$10.00
house grilled chicken, house-made mayo, english cucumber, soy chile dressing, fresh cilantro, jalapeno, daikon-carrot pickle on ciabatta (w/o nuts)
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Popular items
|Assorted Roasted Vegetables (GF)
Assorted Vegetables roasted with oil and seasonings
|Black Bean Quesadillas
|$15.95
Black beans, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh cilantro
|Turkey Chili (GF)
|$20.00
Housemade with ground turkey, tomatoes, peppers, onions and chili spices
More about Newcomb Farms Restaurant
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Newcomb Farms Restaurant
1139 Randolph Ave, Milton
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$10.00
Three Fluffy Pancakes filled with Chocolate Chips
|Skillet Breakfast
|$12.00
Two Eggs on top of home fries and your choice of either bacon, sausage, or ham blanketed with cheese
|Three Pancakes
|$9.00
Three fluffy pancake served with maple syrup and butter
More about Revive & Co (Milton)
Revive & Co (Milton)
7 pleasant street, milton
|Popular items
|Lean Green Smoothie
spinach, mango, pineapple, greek yogurt, apple juice, organic vanilla protein
|Sweet Strawberries Smoothie
strawberry, banana & orange juice.
|Pressed Turkey
|$10.95
sliced turkey, bacon, dressed baby greens, tomato, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in 5 grain bread.