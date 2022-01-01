Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve cheesecake

Abby Park image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$9.00
traditional new york style, strawberry sauce, whipped cream
More about Abby Park
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Cheesecake$9.00
shortbread crust, strawberry compote
*for qr code orders, this item will be made as soon as it is ordered. please only order when you are ready to enjoy it*
More about Steel & Rye
Novara image

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$9.00
strawberry sauce, whipped cream
More about Novara

