Chicken caesar salad in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Item pic

 

Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$18.95
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap, a bag of chips, homemade baked good, and water. So easy to just Grab & Go!
Newcomb Farms Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Newcomb Farms Restaurant

1139 Randolph Ave, Milton

Avg 4.3 (1171 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce with grated cheese and croutons with Caesar Dressing. Served with rollup bread
Item pic

 

Revive & Co (Milton)

7 pleasant street, milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, home made croutons & caesar dressing
