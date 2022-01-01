Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Item pic

 

Madre Osteria - 88 Wharf Street

88 Wharf Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$27.00
Statler breast, roasted mushrooms, capers, choice of pasta on the side
More about Madre Osteria - 88 Wharf Street
Chicken Marsala image

 

Novara - Milton

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$25.00
rigatoni, portobello mushrooms, roasted shallots, sweet marsala sauce, parmesan
Family Chicken Marsala$56.00
boneless chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, shallots, rigatoni, sweet marsala wine sauce
GLUTEN FREE Family Chicken Marsala$58.00
GLUTEN FREE penne, boneless chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, shallots, sweet marsala wine sauce
More about Novara - Milton

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Veggie Burgers

Steak Salad

Scallops

Short Ribs

Penne

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (11 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston