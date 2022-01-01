Chicken marsala in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about Madre Osteria - 88 Wharf Street
Madre Osteria - 88 Wharf Street
88 Wharf Street, Milton
|Chicken Marsala
|$27.00
Statler breast, roasted mushrooms, capers, choice of pasta on the side
More about Novara - Milton
Novara - Milton
556 Adams Street, Milton
|Chicken Marsala
|$25.00
rigatoni, portobello mushrooms, roasted shallots, sweet marsala sauce, parmesan
|Family Chicken Marsala
|$56.00
boneless chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, shallots, rigatoni, sweet marsala wine sauce
|GLUTEN FREE Family Chicken Marsala
|$58.00
GLUTEN FREE penne, boneless chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, shallots, sweet marsala wine sauce