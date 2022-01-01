Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Abby Park
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
with side of chips
More about Steel & Rye
Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders and Potatoes$22.95
All Natural Grilled Chicken Strips (GF)$14.50
The perfect Salad topper!
Breaded Chicken Tenders$19.95
1# or 2# of our fully cooked breaded chicken tenders ready to reheat or freeze
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
crispy all-white chicken breast, french fries
More about Novara

