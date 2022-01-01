Chicken tenders in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Abby Park
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Abby Park
550 Adams Street, Milton
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
More about Steel & Rye
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
with side of chips
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Chicken Tenders and Potatoes
|$22.95
|All Natural Grilled Chicken Strips (GF)
|$14.50
The perfect Salad topper!
|Breaded Chicken Tenders
|$19.95
1# or 2# of our fully cooked breaded chicken tenders ready to reheat or freeze