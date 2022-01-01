Chocolate chip cookies in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Steel & Rye
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|6-pack Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$15.00
6 of our most popular cookie! chocolate chip cookies with spelt flour
|Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
66% Valrhona chocolate, spelt flour, topped with Maldon sea salt
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (uncooked)
|$13.50
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie batter balled up and ready for you to cook and enjoy fresh from the oven
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (serves 4 - 6)
|$13.50
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies