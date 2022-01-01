Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6-pack Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookies$15.00
6 of our most popular cookie! chocolate chip cookies with spelt flour
Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
66% Valrhona chocolate, spelt flour, topped with Maldon sea salt
More about Steel & Rye
Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies (uncooked)$13.50
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie batter balled up and ready for you to cook and enjoy fresh from the oven
Chocolate Chip Cookies (serves 4 - 6)$13.50
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies
More about Cooking In with Stephanie

