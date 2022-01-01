Egg sandwiches in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
over easy egg, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, black pepper mayo
|Kids Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
egg & cheese on a soft roll
the plate @ milton marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|Classic Fried Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried lally farm egg, cheddar cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, aioli, served on a house-made english muffin (w/o nuts)
|Mother Hen Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
fried egg, house-made chicken sausage, whipped sweet potato- goat cheese, chives, harissa vinaigrette, arugula on brioche (veg), (w/o nuts)