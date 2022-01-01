Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Egg Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$11.00
over easy egg, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, black pepper mayo
Kids Egg Sandwich$6.00
egg & cheese on a soft roll
More about Steel & Rye
Classic Fried Egg Sandwich image

 

the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Fried Egg Sandwich$8.00
Fried lally farm egg, cheddar cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, aioli, served on a house-made english muffin (w/o nuts)
Mother Hen Egg Sandwich$10.00
fried egg, house-made chicken sausage, whipped sweet potato- goat cheese, chives, harissa vinaigrette, arugula on brioche (veg), (w/o nuts)
More about the plate @ milton marketplace

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Chicken Pizza

Egg Benedict

Veggie Burgers

Cheese Pizza

Spinach Salad

French Toast

Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston