Fish and chips in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve fish and chips

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Newcomb Farms Restaurant

1139 Randolph Ave, Milton

Avg 4.3 (1171 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish n Chips$13.00
Deep-fried fish with French fries, tarter sauce, lemon and coleslaw
Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$22.00
crispy fried cod, fries, coleslaw
