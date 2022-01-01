Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Milton
/
Milton
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Milton restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
Avg 4.5
(2454 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$20.00
house pickles, kimchi, mayo
More about Steel & Rye
Novara
556 Adams Street, Milton
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli
More about Novara
