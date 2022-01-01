Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Milton
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Milton restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
house pickles, kimchi, mayo
More about Steel & Rye
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli
More about Novara

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Cappuccino

Calamari

Green Smoothies

Tacos

Rigatoni

Steak Salad

Chai Lattes

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston