Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Herbed Grilled Chicken Breast Lb$11.99
salsa verde, lemon juice (per lb) (w/o nuts) (gf)
Grilled Chicken "Jimmy"$11.00
marinated chicken breast with Dijon mayo, roasted fig + shallot jam, fresh mozzarella layered with arugula on ciabatta (w/o nuts)
(also available as a salad)
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
Item pic

 

Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
All Natural Grilled Chicken Strips (GF)$14.50
The perfect Salad topper!
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Item pic

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$9.00
roasted broccoli
GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli
More about Novara

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Cheesecake

Salmon Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Club Salad

Calamari

Green Smoothies

Penne

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston