Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Muffin$3.25
More about Steel & Rye
Item pic

 

the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Housemade English Muffin$2.50
unbleached unbromated wheat flour, milk, yeast, sugar, palm oil, corn meal, kosher salt (contains wheat & milk)
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
Newcomb Farms Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Newcomb Farms Restaurant

1139 Randolph Ave, Milton

Avg 4.3 (1171 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin$2.50
More about Newcomb Farms Restaurant
Revive & Co (Milton) image

 

Revive & Co (Milton)

7 pleasant street, milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.25
English Muffin$4.50
Cinnamon Streusel Muffin$4.50
More about Revive & Co (Milton)

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Risotto

Home Fries

Chai Lattes

Rigatoni

Egg Benedict

Greek Salad

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston