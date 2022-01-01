Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
GF Penne Chicken$25.00
GF Penne, smoked bacon, brussels sprouts, creamy alfredo sauce, balsamic glaze
More about Abby Park
Item pic

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Side Penne & Sauce$7.00
More about Novara

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Salmon Burgers

Bruschetta

Home Fries

Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Caesar Wraps

French Toast

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston